Marvin Koch

Marvin A. Koch, 78, of Petersburg, NE passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, there will be a private family mass held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Petersburg, with Fr. Kevin Vogel officiating.

Interment will be at the parish cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post #334 of Petersburg, NE and the Army Funeral Honor Guard. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions set by the CDC, a restricted visitation was held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, from 3-7 p.m. with no more than 10 people allowed in the funeral home at one time.

In an effort to keep our community safe, we strongly encouraged those feeling ill or who are part of an at-risk population (e.g., the elderly or immune-compromised, etc.) to please stay home.

There will be a video of the service on Marvin’s page of our website next week.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for a later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

*****

Marvin Anthony Koch, son of Joseph & Emma Luettel Koch was born on January 17, 1942 in a farmhouse 1 ½ miles south of Petersburg.

He was baptized and confirmed Catholic in St. John the Baptist Church, Petersburg. He attended St. John the Baptist School graduating in 1960.

Following graduation, he worked at B&D Manufacturing in Columbus, Nebraska. In the army he was stationed at Frankfort, Germany from 1961 to 1963 and was honorably discharged in June of 1963.

On June 13, 1964 he was united in marriage to Kathleen Henkenius at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.

They lived their entire life in Petersburg.

They were blessed with four children. Douglas Edward (Angela) of Petersburg, Paul Joseph (Daynelle) of San Diego, CA, Gina Christine (Tony) Kuck of Brookings, SD, Andrea Cathrine (Jason) Jarzynka of Omaha, NE.

In 1963 Marvin worked at Norfolk Farm Center and in 1964 for Ketteler Feed & Seed.

In 1967 he became manager for Ag Supply Center, Inc., ope-rating it until his retirement in 1995.

He later ran The Woodworks & Sporting Goods store.

He was a member of local organizations including Petersburg Community Club, Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Johns Church Bazaar Committee – Chairman. Marvin served on the Board of Directors for Petersburg State Bank, the Village of Petersburg, Boone County Weed Board, many agricultural committees, and founded the Petersburg Development Corporation.

He enjoyed his family, Husker football, woodworking, gardening, hunting, trap shooting, fishing and had a way with words.

Marv is survived by: his wife and children and 13 grandchildren: Ashley (Ben) Thieman, Mitch (Danielle) Koch, Marissa Koch and fiancé (Tyler Sjoberg), Pierce (Jade) Koch, Tyson Peterson, Reid (Morgan) Peterson, Gunner Peterson, Keller Peterson, Emma and Koral and Grey Jarzynka, Holly and Prometheus Koch and 2 step-grandchildren Taylor and Alex Kuck. Five great grandchildren Kalynn, Axton, and Anistyn Koch, Braelyn Thieman, and Addison Svennes. Sister Joan (Richard) Egger and brother Edward (Pat) Koch, In-laws Elaine (Ron) Peterson, Bonita Richards, Barbara (Jim) Lombardo Bentz, Merle (Lori) Henkenius and James Henkenius.

Preceding him in death were his parents, parents-in-law Wilfred and Catherine Henkenius, brothers-in-law Bill Lombardo and Lee Richards, and niece Cami Richards.