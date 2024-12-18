Martinsen nets 26 as EPPJ tops Warriors

ELGIN — Playing their first home game at EPS Tuesday night, Elgin Public-Pope John defeated Neligh-Oakdale 61 to 46.

Four Wolfpack players notched their name in the scorer’s column in the first quarter as they took an 18 to 12 lead. Braelyn Martinsen notched eight points in the quarter.

The Wolfpack then broke the game open in the second quarter by outscoring the Warriors 19 to nine. EPPJ went on a 15 to 3 run during the quarter. Martinsen again was key with nine points.

Up 16 to start the second half, the lead grew to 25 points midway through the fourth quarter before the Warriors put up 11 points to close out the game.

Martinsen finished with 26 points in the game and a team-high 13 steals. Senior Kate Furstenau had two treys and finished with 14 points.

