Martin O. Thorberg, 72

Martin O. “Marty” Thorberg, 72 of Elgin, NE passed away after a 6-year battle with cancer Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home, Newman Grove, NE.

Funeral Services were held Monday, February 7, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, NE, with Pastor Norlyn Bartens officiating. Burial followed at the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin, with military honors by American Legion Post 229 and VFW Post 5816 of Elgin, American Legion Riders and Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Visitation was held 4-6 Sunday at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

Martin Otto Thorberg, the son of the late Otto Martinus Thorberg and Doris Lorene (Thayer) Thorberg of Petersburg, NE was born February 7, during the blizzard of 1949 in Norfolk, NE

Martin attended rural grade school District #33 of Boone County through the 8th grade, attended Albion Public High School, and graduated in 1967. In fall of 1967, he went to Universal Trade School in Omaha and graduated in June 1968. That same year, he went to work at Contois in Elgin, NE. In April of 1969, Martin was drafted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in January 1971. Upon returning home, Martin attended Norfolk Jr. College in Norfolk, NE. When he moved back home in 1973 he farmed east of Petersburg with his dad. From 1974 until 1978, he was employed at Contois. In September 1978, Martin purchased the A.C. Carlson building and started Elgin Auto Parts until his retirement in 2016. In 1999, Martin became a partner in RRAM Livestock located north of Elgin.

On May 25, 1974, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, NE Martin married Shirley Elaine Hofacker. For over 47 years the couple made their home in Elgin. They had two sons Aaron and Brock. Martin and Shirley have been members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin since 1974. Martin was a member of the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department since 1979.

In his free time Martin enjoyed hunting, especially his annual deer hunting trip with his sons in the Sandhills. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Martin was always tinkering with cars and enjoyed helping fix things for his friends and family. He was hardworking, outgoing and made friends everywhere he went. He invested in people and was humorous throughout life, even these last years when everyday was a challenge to enjoy life! He was also so full of orneriness!

Survivors include his wife of 47 years Shirley Thorberg of Elgin, NE; his two sons Aaron (Kendra) of Mullen, NE and Brock (Kristin) of Ceresco, NE. His grandchildren are Owen and Emerson Thorberg of Mullen, NE and Tinley Thorberg of Ceresco. He is also survived by his sister Julie (Alan) Kettelson of Petersburg, NE; stepsister Barbara Matson of Neligh, NE; brother-in-law Ken (Janet) Hofacker of Naperville, IL; half sister-in-law Lena VanAuker Downey, California; and stepmother-in law Bulah Hofacker Neligh, NE; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Martin was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; stepmother Pearl; father and mother-in-law Bob and Bonnie Hofacker; half-brother Robert VanAuker; and one stepsister Beverly Van De Walle.