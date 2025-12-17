Martha C. Beelart, 86, of Elgin, NE passed away Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at Antelope Memorial Hospital, Neligh.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 15, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with Rev. Frank Baumert officiating.

Interment followed at the parish cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Monday.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha Christina Beelart, daughter of Michael Alfred and Helen Marie (Winnepenninkx) Beelart, was born on March 19, 1939, in Elgin, NE. She attended St. Boniface School through the eighth grade and lived her entire life in the home where she was raised.

Martha worked in many local businesses over the years, including cleaning homes, medical offices, hardware stores, and other workplaces. She cleaned for Laura Kluthe for more than forty years and forty-five years at the Elevator Office and Hardware Store.

A lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Martha lived her faith through simplicity, steadiness, and service. She found joy in the things she could create with her hands: gardening, crocheting, knitting, sewing and she treasured the peaceful hours she spent reading.

She is survived by her two sisters: Frances and Mary Delores Beelart of Elgin, NE; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will remember her gentle presence and unwavering kindness.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers: Leo, Joe, Albert, Alfred “Bud”, and Leonard “Butch”; and two sisters: Rose Marie Sabin and Joan Van Ostrand.