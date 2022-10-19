Beloved mother and wife, Marlene A. Scholl, 82, of Elgin, NE passed away after a brief illness on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center in Grand Island, NE.

To honor Marlene’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

*****

The eldest of three children, Marlene was born in Iowa on December 21, 1939, to Bernice (Kohl) and Lloyd Jones.

After the family settled in Neligh, NE, Marlene attended and graduated from Neligh High School.

Following high school, she attended and graduated from St. Joseph’s College of Cosmetology in Norfolk, NE. After graduation, she worked as a hair stylist in Clearwater and Neligh, NE.

Marlene married Gerald “Gary” Scholl of Elgin, NE on October 29, 1960.

She served as Elgin’s Public Librarian and worked for her husband’s business, The Village Craftsman, for much of her adult life.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Gary Scholl of Elgin, NE; three children: David Scholl of Los Angeles, CA; Brian (Kathy) Scholl of Omaha NE; and Tracy Scholl of Abu Dhabi, UAE; grandson: Jack Scholl of Omaha, NE; step granddaughters: Kaitlyn and Claire; brother: Doug (Moe) Jones of Texas and their children: Megan and Katie of Seattle, WA; sister-in-law: Judy Jones and children: Dirk, Darren, and Cami.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Robert Jones.