Mark Eugene Ray, 68

Mark Eugene Ray was born on November 13, 1951 in Blair, Nebraska. He passed away in his home on July 15, 2020. The oldest of four children born to Hurley and Margaret (Effken) Ray, he grew up in Herman, NE often helping his Grandpa Effken at the Farmers Union Co-op.

On September 4, 1976, he married Kathy Martens. They had three children: Melissa (Jeff) Kreikemeier of Lincoln, NE, Mark (Adrianne) Ray of Yutan, NE, and Kiley (Corey) Ray of Fremont, NE.

Mark’s professional career began as an ironworker with the Local 21 Union until he partnered with his Dad and brother, John, in the family farming business. He was excited to be a farmer because he loved working the dirt, planting the seeds, and watching them grow. He was always in search of the perfectly planted field.

Mark was an innovator who enjoyed working with his hands. This was evident in all the projects he had while on the farm, but also when he went back to iron working after leaving farming. Before retiring, he was a local business owner in Valley, NE.

Mark always greeted strangers and friends alike with a firm handshake and a smile while looking you in the eye. He had a strong Christian faith and often shared his love of God while supporting the under privileged. He always wanted to make sure people knew the power of God’s grace.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom. He is survived by his brother John (Janelle) of Herman, NE, sister Nancy (Doug) Schroedter of West Point, NE, his three children, his thirteen grandchildren: Courtney, Aidan, Isabella, Liberty, Samara, Madelyn, Hadley, Emelyn, Alex, Alaina, Parker, Montgomery, and Lauren, three nieces and nephews: Abra (Jeremy) Bridges, Grant (Ashley) Ray of Herman, NE, Morgan (Mitch) Sapp of Tekamah, NE, numerous aunts and uncles, and cousins.

Private family graveside services were held in the Herman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to send memorials to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha in honor of Mark E. Ray.