Landgrens chosen for WC Fair’s ‘Good Hand Award’

Mark and Julie Landgren were the recipients of the 2022 Good Hand Award on Saturday evening at the 97th annual Wheeler County Fair.

The award was presented before the start of the rodeo.

Herb and Sherry Mignery of Loveland, Colo., donate a bronze statue annually to be awarded to an individual (s) who has ‘gone above and beyond deeds for the betterment of Wheeler County.’

The Landgrens have volunteered countless hours of their time to the fair and rodeo that has not gone unnoticed by the Wheeler County Fair Board and community members.

“Mark is always willing to assist when called upon either with furnishing equipment for a project, offering manpower, helping others with grooming cattle for a show as well as lending his grilling expertise for the annual steak feed held at the fair.

“Julie is along side adding finishing touches, making projects complete. Quite the team they make!”

They, along with other couples in the community, were instrumental in organizing the Wheeler County Progress Show which is held every year in June in Bartlett.

They are active members of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Ericson as well as members of the Bartlett Lions Club. Julie has operated her beauty salon in Bartlett for many years. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.