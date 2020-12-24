Mardelle J. Blair, 83, of Elgin, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Funeral Services were held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, with Rev. Glenn Loy. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Neligh. Visitation was held Monday at the church. Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHM’s effective were followed at the services as masks were requested.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

