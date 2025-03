March 11, 2025 Proceedings, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

March 11th, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved payroll.

Approved vendor claims.

General: AMERITAS ins 20,771.34; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 221.00; ANTELOPE CO SHRF ex 281.03; APPEARA ex 34.22; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 7,730.75; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 2,063.13; BCBS ins 75,093.63; BODY WORKS ex 4,654.99; BOMGAARS ex 23.50; DEB BRANSTITER ex 215.12; BUTCHS BODY SHOP ex 362.00; CANDLEWOOD SUITES ex 432.00; CASEYS ex 111.78; CITY OF NELIGH ut 4,020.91; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ex 1,000.00; CLERK OF THE DIST COURT ex 108.00; COLDTYPE PUB ex 650.49; JUDITH COLE ex 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACC INS ex 100.88; CUBBYS ex 442.89; CVSOAN ex 60.00; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 1,095.35; DRIVERS LICENSE GUIDE CO ex 33.95; DUSTYS ex 531.56; EAKES ex 792.18; ELGIN REVIEW ex 532.42; ELITE OFC PRODS ex 287.36; FED W/H tax 11,887.70; FIRST CONCORD BENIFITS ins 8,258.42; GOV FORMS & SUPPLIES ex 134.78; GREAT PLAINS COMM ut 327.63; DARRELL HAMILTON ex 11.00; HOLIDAY INN ex 279.90; JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIP ex 2,178.12; JONNY DODGE ex 1,600.50; KLEIN LAW OFC ex 5,548.90; LIBERTY NATL ins 87.19; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 124.68; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 122.00; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 3,117.82; ANGELA MORTENSEN ex 10.10; COLLIN MULLINS ex 38.12; NACEB NEBR ASSN CO EXT ex 100.00; NATL INS SVC ins 58.50; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT ex 643.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 5,699.86; NEBR HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS ex 93.00; NEBR WEED CONTROL ASSN ex 150.00; NIELSEN INS ex 225.00; VSP-NACO VISION ins 550.71; NCPPD ut 55.19; ONE OFC SOL ex 41.76; LISA PAYNE ex 521.02; PENGAD ex 22.77; PINNACLE BANK ex 470.72; PITNEY BOWES LEASE ex 864.18; PITZER DIGITAL ex 486.32; QUICK SERVE ex 43.20; QUILL CORP ex 403.40; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; SANNE REPAIR ex 675.00; MARLENE SCHINDLER ex 126.74; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 1,385.68; SIRCHIE AQUISITION CO ex 254.92; SOC SEC 27,157.26; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 1,137.68; ULINE ex 612.78; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ut 45.02; US CELL ut 644.49; WASHINGTON NATL INS CO ins 285.92; 319 GRAPHICS ex 38.50; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ex 2,579.62; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 300,000.00; Payroll 141,246.43

Road/Bridge: AKRS ex 414.59; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 12,302.34; AMH ex 204.00; APPEARA ex 100.00; FIRSTNET ut 140.20; BAR U FARMS ex 578.76; BECKMAN LUMBER ex 27.04; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 2,141.17; BCBS ins 46,939.46; BOMGAARS ex 2,528.96; CARHART LUMBER ex 30.45; CARQUEST ex 472.88; CINTAS ex 14.60; CITY OF NELIGH ut 12.00; CITY OF TILDEN ut 73.36; COLONIAL LIFE/ACC INS ins 18.00; CONSTELLATION ut 978.63; CREDIT MNGT SVCS garn 478.73; CUBBYS ex 202.90; DUSTYS ex 324.39; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 202.01; ERPPD ut 633.70; EMME SAND & GRAVEL ex 1,755.68; FARMERS PRIDE ex 14,225.29; FED W/H tax 7,625.28; FIRST CONCORD BENEFITS ins 6,672.72; FRONTIER COMM ut 607.05; GREAT PLAINS COMM ut 312.75; GRUBB GRINDING ex 5,504.45; HEARTLAND FIRE PROTECTION ex 1,755.29; HOLT CO TIRE ex 359.90; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING ex 206.08; JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 28,283.75; JONNY DODGE ex 1,655.88; KAYTON INTERNATL ex 3,007.80; KIMBALL-MIDWEST ex 30.48; LAMMERS TRAILER REPAIR ex 390.33; LAWSON PRODS ex 203.28; LAZY T ex 0.27; LIBERTY NATL ins 154.27; LICHTENBERG TIRE ex 2,324.60; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 56.97; MARX REPAIR ex 14,924.00; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 2,907.43; MBFS ex 27,938.04; MESCHERS AUTO BODY ex 160.00; MR S’S ex 1,120.40; N&B GAS CO ex 1,318.18; NACO ex 30.00; NATL INS SVC ins 56.75; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 3,521.30; NPPD ut 285.98; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 105.02; VSP-NACO VISION ins 343.91; NMC EXCHANGE ex 9,812.63; NCPPD ut 338.59; NNTC ut 75.47; LISA PAYNE ex 254.98; PETERBILT ex 494.75; QUALITY IRON/METAL ex 2,098.67; QUICK SERVE ex 438.39; RAZOR TRACKING ex 975.00; RDO TRUCK CENTERS ex 9,840.94; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 291.68; RUTJENS CONSTRUCTION ex 293.50; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 2,007.97; SARGENT IRRIGATION ex 43,000.00; WEX BANK ex 605.48; SOC SEC ins 17,346.14; SPENCER QUARRIES ex 373.44; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 95.60; SWITZER WELDING-BRIAN ex 1,149.33; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK ut 109.00; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 87.50; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD ut 82.80; WASHINGTON NATL INS CO ins 277.90; WESTERN OIL II ex 66.24; 319 GRAPHICS ex 594.15; Payroll: 88,019.16;

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 349.80;

Veterans Aid: ANTELOPE CO VETERANS SERVICE OFC 5,000.00;

Law Enforcement: BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 529.73; CASH-WA DISTR ex 1,635.78; CITY OF NELIGH ut 2,945.35; CULLIGAN ex 79.00; APRIL CURTISS ex 150.00; DEANS MARKET ex 399.20; ECHO ELECTRIC SUPPLY ex 81.30; EYE PHYSICIANS ex 202.16; HILAND DAIRY ex 543.38; HUNT INS GROUP ex 4,588.56; LOUS GLOVES ex 384.00; MENARDS ex 408.65; NORTHLAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS ex 3,971.82; PINNACLE BANK ex 121.61; U-SAVE PHARMACY ex 131.68; Commissary: BOB BARKER CO ex 166.95; CASH-WA DISTR ex 431.03; CHARM-TEX ex 554.60; COMBINED PUBLIC COMM ex 1,000.00; KEEFE SUPPLY ex 587.76; NEBR POPCORN SALES ex 99.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 500.79;

Building: CARHART LUMBER ex 163.46; LISA PAYNE ex 556.99.

Approved minutes of the February 4th, 2025, BOC Meeting, February 11th BOC & BOE Meetings, and March 4th, 2025, BOC meeting.

Public comments. Correspondence was reviewed. Tabled appointment for RC&D Board. Clerk of the District Court Monthly Fee Report, Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report, Miscellaneous Revenue Report, Treasurer’s Sweep Account Statement, Sheriffs Fee Report, and the Treasurer’s Real Estate Delinquent Report was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator report was heard.

Agreed on participation with the Allianz group for County benefits. Opened bids and purchased culverts.

Approved Catastrophic Inmate Medical Insurance for 2025-2026. Authorized signing grant support letter for City of Neligh. No action on fire suppressant system, and water issues in basement.

Road Superintendent Report. Approved stop sign resolution. Approved underground permit. Discussed summer road maintenance plan.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: March 19, 2025

