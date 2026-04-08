Marcella M. Shiltmeyer, 92

Marcella, M. Schiltmeyer, 92, of Elgin, NE passed away Sunday, April 5, 2026, at Antelope Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 13, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Rev. Frank Baumert and Deacon John Starman officiating. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7:30 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

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Marcella Mary Schiltmeyer, daughter of Bernard and Paula (Kuhle) Starman, was born November 20, 1933, on a farm near Raeville. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church and attended St. John Berchman School in Raeville.

Growing up, Marcella helped on her family’s farm, doing chores and working in the fields, and also worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk, NE.

On October 9, 1956, Marcella was united in marriage to Anthony B. Schiltmeyer at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The couple made their home on a farm southeast of Elgin, where they built a life together and raised their family. To this union, seven children were born.

Marcella was a devoted member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin and a member of the Christian Mothers. She was a housewife who helped on the family farm. She was also actively involved in her church small faith sharing group, was a past member of the St. Boniface Quilters, and participated in several card clubs with Tony and exercise groups at the Community Center.

She enjoyed making denim quilts and embroidering many sets of dish towels for her family, grandchildren, and friends. In the summertime, she took great pride in caring for her lawn and flowers. Marcella also enjoyed listening to country and polka music and working word puzzles. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending their school activities and sporting events, and especially cherished family gatherings.

Marcella is survived by her four sons: James (Carol) Schiltmeyer; Robert (Sue) Schiltmeyer; David (special friend Kathie) Schiltmeyer; and Gary (Julie) Schiltmeyer all of Elgin; three daughters: JoAnn (Ron) Beckman of Elgin; Diane (Randy) Nelson of Oakdale; and Susan (Brent) Kallhoff of Elgin; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren; her brother: Norbert (Jeanette) Starman of Elgin; sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Starman of Petersburg; Mary Margaret Eggerling of Norfolk; Sr. Catherine Schiltmeyer of Norfolk; Clara (Gene) Marshall of Norfolk; Henrietta Schiltmeyer of Omaha; Theresa Schiltmeyer of Omaha; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Tony; granddaughter: Shari Schiltmeyer; brother: Rudy Starman; mother and father-in-law: Joseph and Katherine Schiltmeyer; brothers-in-law: Al (Betty) Schiltmeyer; Willard Eggerling; and sisters-in-law: Clara Starman; Rosie (Paul) Hoefer; Bernadine (Eddie) Schock.