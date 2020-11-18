Many Wolfpack standouts during football season

ELGIN — For the second season in a row the Elgin Public-Pope John varsity football team improved their won/loss record.

The Wolfpack posted a 3-6 record during the regular season, one victory more than a year ago.

In doing so, they returned to the Class D-2 State Football Playoffs only to be sent home after the first round by Bruning/Davenport/Shickley (BDS).

Although the season ended earlier than the Wolfpack players and coaches may have wanted, that doesn't take away from some outstanding efforts turned in by the team.