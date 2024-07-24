Louise Schindler earns McAuliffe Award

Louise Schindler, a teacher who spent 48 years leading the special education program for the Educational Service Unit 8 Learning Center in Clearwater, Nebraska, has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Christa McAuliffe Prize for Courage and Excellence in Education.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Education and Human Sciences presents the award annually to a Nebraska teacher who exemplifies the character of McAuliffe, the first teacher in space, who died in the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster.

“I remember vividly that day, on Jan. 28, 1986, when I sat down with my students to watch the Challenger leave the Earth, with the courageous teacher Christa McAuliffe, never to return,” Schindler said. “Never could I have imagined that 38 years later I would be receiving this award in her name. I am very grateful to all the courageous special education directors and paraeducators along the way who contributed to my receiving the Christa McAuliffe Prize in her memory.”

Schindler served as the head teacher at the ESU 8 Learning Center from August 1976 until her retirement in May.

Over the course of her career, she spearheaded special education program development, implementing innovative teaching methods tailored to meet the needs of individual students.

“Louise possesses the remarkable ability to inspire others through her profound impact on both students and staff members,” a nominator wrote. “Her empathetic demeanor and unwavering dedication have transformed the lives of countless students, instilling in them the social and emotional skills needed to navigate life with confidence.”

Schindler introduced a sight word program for students with significant disabilities, resulting in improved reading achievement and increased parental engagement.

She also designed and implemented leisure activities, community-based work experiences and life skills training to foster social skills, responsibility and independence among students.

Schindler will be recognized July 26 during Administrators’ Days, a conference for Nebraska school administrators.