Loren D. Nelson, 89 of Elgin, NE, died Friday, October 4, 2024 at Avera Creighton Care Centre in Creighton, NE.

Private family graveside services with military honors will take place at a later date at West Cedar Valley Cemetery, Elgin.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Loren Dean Nelson, son of Oscar and Ann (Vollers) Nelson, was born March 13, 1935 at Wayne, NE. He attended country school and graduated from Laurel High School with the class of 1952. He worked as a truck driver until he joined the US Army in 1958. He served two years and was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1960. He worked as a vet assistant to Dr. Chace in Laurel before attending Wayne State College, graduating with a degree in Business Education in 1965.

He was united in marriage to Connie R. Rasmussen on May 29, 1965 at Laurel, NE. In August, they moved to Elgin, NE where the couple raised three children and Loren taught school for the next 32 years where he was loved and respected by all of his students. In his retirement, Loren enjoyed driving propane trucks, FCX fertilizer trucks and especially helping the Beckman Boys at harvest time driving the grain cart. His favorite hobbies included deer hunting, cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, listening to music, and sitting in the sun.

Loren is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie of Elgin, NE; three children: Krystal (Mark) Arehart of Kearney; Scott (Jill) Nelson of Filley, NE; Kimberly (Ryan) Grotrian of Minden, NE; five grandchildren: Samantha (Soren) Brunken of Kearney; Jaxon Arehart (Macy) of Kearney; Megan Nelson of Beatrice; Sayge and Sawyer Grotrian of Minden; and one great-granddaughter Graelyn Brunken of Kearney; one sister Corrine (Don) Casey of Yankton, SD; one brother Monte (Gana) Nelson of Mesa, AZ; one brother-in-law: Jack (Sharon) Rasmussen of Laurel, NE; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Ann Nelson; brothers: Larry (Shirley) Nelson; Dick (Marge) Nelson; and Phillip Nelson in infancy; parents-in-law Elmer and Florence Rasmussen; and sister-in-law Joann (Dick) Osburn.