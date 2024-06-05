Lordemann Insurance sold to Megan Beckman

“Protecting what’s important to you.”

Those words, spoken by Megan Beckman Monday morning, sum up the goal of Elgin’s newest business owner. Beckman finalized the deal Monday to purchase Lordemann Insurance. The new name of the business will be 118 Insurance (the number being the address of the business on Second Avenue).

A licensed insurance agent since January 2020, she’s spent the last four years working at the location and when the opportunity came up a month ago, she said it was too good to pass up.