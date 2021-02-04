Lois E. Sprout, 86, of Elgin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her home near Elgin.

Lois Elaine (Hopkins) Sprout was born February 17, 1934, to George A. and Thelma (LaBorde) Hopkins in Neligh, NE. Lois grew up helping with her parents’ business, Hopkins Produce in Neligh. After graduating from Neligh High School in 1952, Lois worked at the high school office before going to Central Finance in Neligh. Lois often shared stories of driving her friends in her Ford convertible. She enjoyed spending time with friends at the roller-skating rink which is where she met the love of her life, William Sprout from Elgin. William and Lois were married May 25, 1956 in Neligh. They were blessed with two children, Craig in 1957 and Sarah in 1962.

William and Lois lived all of their married life west of Elgin on the farm. Lois was a farmwife, crafter and cake baker just to name a few of her “careers”. She began her cake baking career by making their own wedding cake in 1956 and continued to make cakes for people far and wide for the next 50+ years. She was a co-leader of the Merry Makers 4-H Club which was started west of Elgin and served as Superintendent of Clothing and the cake decorating projects for the Antelope County Fair. She recently was honored for 60 years as a 4-H leader for Antelope County.

Lois was a member of Stitch and Chatter Club, Out Our Way Extension Club and Helping Hands Ladies Aid. She served on the Nebraska State Extension board traveling to Kansas City and Washington DC. She was a member of the Elgin United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and church council member along with various other committees. She was the Annual Fall Supper Chairman for many years. She was also a HAM Radio operator and proudly displayed her call sign N0YCJ her license plate.

Lois had a wonderful way of making friends and family welcome in her home. She was known for her ability to serve an excellent meal no matter how many extra showed up at her door. She had many talents and she excelled at each new thing she tried. Her home was brightened with many of her paintings and other projects on display. The smell of freshly baked cake will remain with her family for years to come. Her family was blessed to have her in their lives. Her love and commitment to family were values that are instilled in her family forever. No matter if it was church, family or community, all knew Lois could be counted on to help get the job done.

Lois is survived by her children: Craig and Merry Sprout of Elgin; Sarah Harrod of Norfolk, NE; four grandchildren: Dr. Whitney and Justin Tramp of Norfolk, NE; Travis and Alexis Sprout of Bartlett, NE; Hayleigh and Nick Mosel of Lincoln, NE; Evan Harrod of Norfolk, NE; nine great-grandchildren who were her pure joy and entertainment: Madelyn, Kinsley and Reagan Tramp; Amelia, Josephine, and Sophia Sprout; Milo Mosel; Jax and Adelynn Harrod; brother: Alvin and Nadine Hopkins of Minden, NE; sister-in-law: Marilyn “Mick” Hopkins of Laurel, NE; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband William in 2012; her parents; siblings: Bill and Bonnie Hopkins; Barbara and Dean Hughes; and Bob Hopkins; in-laws: Leland and Mary Sprout; Mary and Chuck Gallishaw.