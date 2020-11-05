Local voter turnout strong Tuesday

Antelope County, across Nebraska and throughout the country, voters went to the polls Tuesday, November 3.

As of press time Tuesday night, the outcome of the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to be determined. Nebraska voters overwhelmingly supported Trump.

Closer to home, Ben Sasse was re-elected to the U.S. Senate and incumbent Adrian Smith won re-election to the House of Representatives.

District #41 State Senator Tom Briese, facing no challenger on the ballot, was re-elected.

School District #18 Board President Steve Busteed was re-elected. Two other seats on the board will be filled by board appointment at a later date.

Two Antelope County Commis-sioners (Eli Jacob and Charlie Henery) won re-election. Elgin Ward 1 voters re-elected Jim Kittleson to the Elgin City Council. No one was on the ballot for Ward 2. A number of provisional ballots will be counted Wednesday or Thursday. For unofficial results, go to www.elginreview.com.

