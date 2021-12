Students from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic and Elgin High schools joined others across the state in being selected for the Fall 2020-21 Academic All-State Awards.

Selected from PJCC were:

Taylynne Charf and Skyler Meis — Volleyball

Trista Hemenway and Linus Borer — Play Production

Carter Beckman — Football

Recognized from Elgin High School were:

Ethan Hinkle — Football

William Heilhecker and Corbin Kinney — Play Production.