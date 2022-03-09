Local names to be placed on May ballot

With the filing deadlines, both for incumbents and non-incumbents having passed, here’s how the 2022 election is shaping up across the county.

Three members of the District #18 Board of Education stand to be elected barring a write-in campaign. With voters given the option to elect three, the only names on the ballot for school board will be incumbents Ron Bode, Todd Heithoff and Lisa Welding.

For the Elgin City Council, there will be just one name on the ballot for both Ward I and II. Incumbent Mike Dvorak will seek re-election in Ward II. In Ward I, Leigh Kluthe has filed for election after incumbent councilman Duane Miller chose not to seek re-election. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.