Local incumbents file at courthouse

This being the last week of January, the deadline for candidates seeking re-election is drawing ever closer.

The primary election deadline for incumbents to file for re-election is Tuesday, Feb. 15. For non-incumbents, the deadline to file is Tuesday, March 1.

There are a number of elective offices of local interest.

Here in Elgin, seats up for election this year are:

District #18 Board of Education – Five of the six seats on the school board will be on the ballot this year. Incumbents are Lisa Welding, Todd Heithoff, Ron Bode, Luke Hinkle and Eric Beckman.

City of Elgin — Positions up for election this year are mayor and council representatives from Wards One and Two. Incumbents are Mayor Mike Schmitt, and council members Duane Miller (Ward One) and Mike Dvorak (Ward Two). Dvorak filed last week.

Antelope County — Commissioner District #5 seat currently held by Carolyn Pedersen.

Seeking Re-election

A number of filings have already taken place, according to information from the Antelope County Clerk’s Office.

Those filing for re-election so far are (* denotes incumbent):

County Sheriff — *Robert Moore, Republican

County Assessor — *Kelly Mueller-Oltjenbruns, Republican

Clerk of the District Court — *Angela Mortensen, Republican

County Treasurer — *Deb Branstiter, Republican

Weed Authority — Robert Lewis and Rachel Shrader

The primary election is scheduled to be held on the second Tuesday in May. That’s May 10 this year.

The general election will be November 8.