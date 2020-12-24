Local, area students earn college degrees

Local students from Elgin and surrounding communities were the recipients recently of college diplomas.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 1,404 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration held Saturday, Dec. 19. Graduates and their degrees were:.

Elgin — Austin Jacob Meis, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Elizabeth Mae Selting, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; and Alois David Warner, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Wayne State College

A number of local students graduated from Wayne State College recently.

Graduates (and their degrees) included:

Elgin — Kyle Kallhoff, Elementary Education, Coaching; Jordan Mescher, Business Administration/Marketing; and Hayley Stamp, Elementary Education.

Bartlett — Jayle Hinkle, Exercise Science, Family and Consumer Sciences/Foods and Nutrition, Coaching.

Oakdale — Amy Nelson, Business Administration/Management, Business Administration/Office Administration.