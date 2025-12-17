Livy Jo Ostransky, 6 months

Livy Jo Ostransky, six-month-old daughter of Trent and Baylee (Wemhoff) Ostransky of Elgin, Nebraska, was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, December 12, 2025, following her courageous battle here on earth.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh, NE with Rev. Brian Bucklew officiating. Burial will follow at West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin, from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday (today).

In honor of Livy, for those attending the funeral, please consider wearing your Livy Jo’s Sunshine Squad shirt, or the colors blue and yellow, or red to represent Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) awareness.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, with funds to be designated at a future date toward a memorial to honor Livy.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin has been entrusted with arrangements.

*****

Livy Jo Ostransky was born on Thursday, June 12, 2025 to Trent and Baylee (Wemhoff) Ostransky at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, NE. Livy was born with Down Syndrome, a congenital heart defect, as well as Hirschsprung’s Disease. Despite all of this, Livy was a fighter.

With her bright, sparkly blue eyes and her little tuft of hair, she quickly became a favorite during her time in the NICU. She also was known for her little side eye glances.

After spending 30 days in the NICU, we were finally able to bring Livy home. She was welcomed with open arms by her big brother Calvin and her puppy Scarlet. While at home, Livy enjoyed watching her big brother play and cause a ruckus, getting all the snuggles and naps with mom, and late night chats with dad when she decided she wasn’t tired. She was also able to take part in family walks, sending dad off to his first day of school, and attending a couple sporting events. Livy took in all the snuggles and attention she got. She was so loved by everyone.

On September 5, 2025, Livy and mom took a quick flight from Albion to Children’s Nebraska in Omaha as a result of being diagnosed with Rhinovirus. A month later, on October 15 Livy had her first heart surgery. Due to complications after surgery, Livy was put on ECMO for five days. Livy was never able to recover from the complications. Throughout the next two months, we really saw how strong our little girl was.

Livy lived up to her name; Live. In her short six months, she was and will always be a fighter and her parents are so proud of her. We said good-bye to our sweet girl on Friday, December 12, 2025. She was able to go Home again, where she was welcomed with open arms by Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Livy is survived by her loving parents, Trent and Baylee Ostransky and her big brother Calvin of Elgin; grandparents; Greg and Joyce Wemhoff of Elgin and Shawn and Brenda Ostransky of Fullerton, NE; three uncles, T.J (McKayla) Ostransky of Grand Island, NE, Chase Ostransky and Jackson Wemhoff both of Wayne, NE; aunt Allyson (Hunter) Reestman of Ashland, NE; great-grandparents Bob and Lois Palik of Lincoln, NE; great-grandma Barb Sjuts of Humphrey, NE, and numerous great aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Livy was preceded in death by her great-grandparents Dan and Carole Ostransky, Tom and Eileen Wemhoff, great-grandpa Calvin Sjuts, and great-aunt Paula Wemhoff.

Psalm 139:14 I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.