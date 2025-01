There will be no change to the structure of the District #18 Board of Education following the reorganization meeting Wednesday night.

Taking place at the start of last week’s meeting, board members on 5-0-1 votes (each officer ‘abstaining’ from voting for themselves), the board re-elected the following:

• President — Lisa Welding

• Vice President — Todd Heithoff

• Secretary — Ron Bode

• Treasurer — Luke Hinkle

