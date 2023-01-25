Liquor Licenswe Renewal- Plainview Country Club

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF CLASS I ALCOHOLIC LIQUOR ON SALE (OUTSIDE CORPORATE LIMITS) LIQUOR LICENSE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01 that a Liquor License may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2023, for the following:

Class I – Alcoholic Liquor On-Sale (Outside Corporate Limits), to-wit: Plainview Country Club, Address: 53230 865 Road, Plainview, Nebraska, 68769, on the premises described as follows: A tract more particularly described as the North 50 acres of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter, and the East 341 feet of the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, in Township 28 North, Range 5, West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska.

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the County of Antelope on or before February 13th 2023, in the office of the Antelope County Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more persons, hearings will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.

Dated at Neligh, Nebraska this 19th day of January, 2023.

LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 25, 2023

ZNEZ