Liquor License Hearing Minutes, The Elgin City Council

Liquor License Hearing Minutes

Mayor Schmitt called the liquor license hearing to order at 7:20 p.m. and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Roll call: Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

Staff present was Kristin Childers.

There was no public opinion either written or oral.

The council reviewed the liquor license application from KNBB Enterprise LLC, dba City Limits to move locations from 200 S 2nd Street to 210 N 2nd Street.

A motion was made by Niewohner to approve said liquor license. A second to the motion was made by Kluthe. Roll call vote: Ayes, Young, Kluthe, Dvorak, Niewohner; Nays, none; Absent, none. There being 4 ayes and 0 nays and 0 absent, Mayor Schmitt declared the motion passed.

There being no further business to come before the Elgin City Council, a motion to adjourn was made by Dvorak at 7:26 p.m. A second to the motion was made by Niewohner. Roll call vote, all members voting aye and the motion carried.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: March 11, 2026

ZNEZ