Library News

The summer reading program at Elgin Public Library has wrapped up for another year. Our take home program proved to be very successful with twenty-four children participating. The final activity was a scavenger hunt of “Imagine Your Story” highlights. Children were invited to hunt for the clues posted in the windows of several downtown businesses.

We also had 29 children participating in our Reading Challenge. Thirteen of the participants achieved their goal by reaching 100 percent. Our top readers were Kinley and Gemma Miller who both read above and beyond the set goal. Prizes were awarded to the children who successfully completed the scavenger hunt as well as the children who met the 100 percent reading challenge goal. Reading challenge participants can pick up their prize during the week of July 13 through the 17. Donating prizes were Janet Koinzan/The Coffeehouse and the Bank of Elgin.

On Friday, July 10, 16 of our summer readers will be participating in a Noah’s Ark Workshop. During the workshop, the kid’s will hand-stuff their new animal pal, make a wish on a star, name, dress it, and love it fur-ever. The Noah’s Ark Workshop will be held at the United Methodist Church on Friday, July 10 at 2 p.m.

The library has several new books which include: Hush by James Patterson and Candice Fox, Hideaway by Nora Roberts, Fair Warning by Michael Connelly, Credible Threat (Ali Reynolds Series) by J.A. Jance, Unyielding Hope (When Hope Calls) by Janette Oke, The Summer House by James Patterson, The Persuasion (Eve Duncan) by Iris Johansen, Girls of Summer: A Novel by Nancy Thayer, On Ocean Boulevard (The Beach House) by Mary Alice Monroe, The Goodbye Man (A Colter Shaw Novel) by Jeffery Deaver, Truth and Justice (Sisterhood) by Fern Michaels, American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins, The Way of Love by Tracie Peterson, Secrets of my Heart by Tracie Peterson, If I Were You by Lynn Austin, Secrets of My Heart (Large Print) Willamette Brides Book 1 by Tracie Peterson, and The Way of Love Willamette Brides Book 2 by Tracie Peterson.

Our Wednesday hours have gone back to 1–7 p.m.

To keep up with everything that is happening at the library visit us on our website at http://libraries.ne.gov/elgin or on Facebook. Our regular hours are Monday 4-7 p.m., Tuesday 1-5 p.m., Wednesday 1-7 p.m., Thursday 1-5 p.m. and Friday 9-12 p.m.