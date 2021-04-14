Library awarded $20,000 grant for interior improvements

Elgin Public Library has been selected to receive a $20,000 grant from the Kreutz Bennet Donor-Advised Fund, an affiliated fund of Nebraska Community Foundation, to assist with the interior construction work of the new addition that has been approved for the library. Elgin Public Library is among fourteen Nebraska public libraries in communities with populations under 3,000 selected to receive funding.

The Elgin Public Library has been serving the community of Elgin since 1977. With the increase in inventory and activities over time, there is no longer space to meet the library and community needs. In order to continue to serve the community the addition will provide much needed space that can be used as a meeting room by community groups or private citizens. It will also increase space available for the many activities sponsored by the library for individuals of all ages. The additional room will give much needed storage for supplies, excess books and equipment. Turn to Elgin Review to read this full story.