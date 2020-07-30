Leroy Becker, 77

Funeral services for LeRoy Becker, age 77 of Elgin, were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Church of Christ in Albion, NE with Pastor Peter Sample, officiating. Visitation was one hour before the funeral service. Burial was at Trinity Cemetery in Newman Grove. LeRoy passed away July 21, 2020 at Faith Regional Hospital.

Leroy Earl Becker was born on January 8, 1943 at State Center, IA to John and Elanor (Sandburg) Becker. He attended school in Albion, and graduated from Albion High School with the Class of 1961. After graduation he received a degree in Agronomy from University of Nebraska Lincoln. On October 9, 1966, he was united in marriage to Beverley Roberson at Coquille, OR. He was a farmer, rancher, and dairyman for all of his life. He also learned carpentry from his father-in-law, and he used that skill to build a house, a barn, his own milking parlor, and more. He always had strong sense of justice, and was involved in politics, both in the community and state level. He was the State Coordinator for Nebraska Parental Rights in his later years, and even had dinner at the Governor’s mansion once.

He is survived by his wife, Beverley of Elgin, NE. Children : Shannon (Chris) Bemetz of Coos Bay, OR; Robert Lynn (Charity) Becker of McMinnville, OR; Jennifer (Eric) Iler of Elgin, NE; Michelle (Stuart) Keenan of Howells, MI; and Sarah Becker of Muncie, IN. 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Brothers : Paul (Janette) Becker of Omaha, NE and Kenneth Becker of AK. Sisters: Caryl Driver of TX, and Pearl (Monte) Fellingham of Temple, TX.

He was preceded in death by parents, stillborn daughter, Amy Sue, and sister Dorothy Becker