Lee William Cameron, 74

A Celebration of Life Service for Lee William Cameron age 74 of Omaha, Arkansas will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at The American Legion in Neligh, Nebraska.

He passed away at his home in Omaha, Arkansas on May 20, 2022.

*****

Lee was born on December 13, 1947 in Havre, Montana, the son of Benton and Doris Kruntorad Cameron. He retired after 44 years as a commercial pilot as a crop duster. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, and had worked for the Neligh Fire Department for 35 years before moving to Omaha, Arkansas in 2012. Lee was a board member of the Omaha, Arkansas Fire Department.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and hunting and shooting guns. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Lee is survived by his lifelong companion: Daphne of the home. Three sons: Sean Cameron and wife, Olga of Fort Worth, Texas, Adam Cameron and wife, Jenny of Oakdale, Nebraska and Joshua Cameron and wife, Chelsey of San Antonio, Texas. A step-daughter, Tera Bartak and husband, Randy of Madison, Nebraska. Two sisters; Robin Bell of Beatrice, Nebraska and Jan Henn of Elgin, Nebraska. 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Matthew Cameron.