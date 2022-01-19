Lawrence “Larry” Reuss, 73

Funeral Services for Lawrence “Larry” Reuss age 73 of Neligh, NE were held Monday January 17, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh, NE with Father Pat Nields officiating.

Burial followed in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Visitation was held Sunday, January 16, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with a 7 p.m. Wake Service.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Larry passed away on January 14, 2022 at his home in Neligh.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com

*****

Lawrence “Larry” Robert Reuss was born on August 17, 1948 to Philomena (Rose) and Lawrence Reuss, Sr. at Norfolk, NE. He grew up in Elgin where he attended school at St. Boniface Catholic and graduated from St. Boniface Catholic High School with the Class of 1966. On February 24, 1968, he was united in marriage to Mary Richart at St. Bonaventure at Raeville, NE.

Larry worked Tunink Construction in Elgin, NE; Bennet Implement, Eisenman Implement in Madison, NE; Williams Mgt in Neligh, NE; OK Tire Store; Sieg Auto Parts, was a self-employed mechanic, over the road truck driver, and a farm hand truck driver. He was a Boy Scout leader, belonged to Neligh Volunteer Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, and Community Choir. He enjoyed going fishing, hunting, camping, and water sports.

Survived by his wife of 53 years Mary Reuss of Neligh, NE. His children, Kevin (Roechelle) Reuss of Neligh, NE; Lynette (Eric) Teegerstrom of Firth, NE; and Shelly (Trent) Meyer of Fremont, NE; 8 grandchildren. Sisters: Ceceila Skalak of Columbus, NE; Phyllis (Tom) Foland of Omaha, NE; Mary Jane (Rodney) Vyff of Cheyenne, WY; and brother, John (Diane) Reuss of Weeping Water, NE.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Reuss, and sister-in-law, Jule Reuss.