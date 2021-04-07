Lawrence J. Borer, 81

Lawrence “Larry” J. Borer, 81, of Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, NE passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk, NE.

Lawrence “Larry” James Borer, the youngest son of Joseph and Antonette (Beierman) Borer, was born at Albion, NE. Larry attended school through the eighth grade at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Petersburg. Larry then began farming and shocking grain for his brothers.

Larry was inducted into the U.S. Army on November 4, 1958 and served until his honorable discharge on October 18, 1960. Following his military service, Larry worked at Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus, NE to support his farming habit.

Larry was united in marriage to Helen Ann Ketteler at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg on September 12, 1961.

The couple farmed and raised their family in the Petersburg area. In 1985, Larry and Helen moved to Elgin. Larry then worked at the local Co-Op, now known as Central Valley Ag and later for Pillen Family Farms.

Larry was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg and later St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and was very involved in the starting of the Elgin Pope John Booster Club. Larry enjoyed many sports including: bowling, softball, Professional Bull Riding, and horse racing. He and Helen also enjoyed organizing family reunions for both sides of the family.

Most of all, Larry enjoyed being with family and socializing. He was never too busy to visit with someone.

Larry is survived by four children: Jeff (Val) Borer of Norfolk; Brian (Donna) Borer of Lawton, OK; Jolene (Matt) Weinandt of Wynot, NE; Les (Rachelle) Borer of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; two brothers-in-law: Henry (Marilyn) Ketteler of Petersburg; Jim (Rosemary) Ketteler of Atkinson, NE; sister-in-law: Carol Borer of Auburn, IN; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Helen in March of 2020; brothers: Vic (Ann) Borer; Dennis (Mildred) Borer; Roman (Willa) Borer; Gerald Borer; Joe Borer; sisters: Rita (Jim) Daly; Sally (Al) Hagemann; June (Bud) Simons; Claire (husbands Stanley Simons and Mel Pelster) Pelster; and Bernadine (Lawrence) Spieker.