Laura Mae Spieker, 91

Funeral Service for Laura Mae Spieker age 91 of Neligh, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2025 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh, Nebraska. Burial will be in St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery at Elgin, Nebraska.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2025 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with wake service at 7:00 p.m.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Laura Mae passed away on February 20, 2025 at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh, Nebraska.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com

Laura Mae Spieker was born on March 14, 1933 to William and Hilda (Welding) Sehi on the family farm rural Clearwater, Nebraska. She attended country school south of Clearwater.

On September 15, 1953 she was united in marriage to Robert Spieker at St. John’s Catholic Church rural Clearwater, Nebraska. To this union, eleven children were born.

When first married, they lived on a farm near Park Center area west of Elgin and they farmed south of Elgin for several years. They moved to a farm near Brunswick, NE in 1963.

She was a homemaker for most of her life and known for her cinnamon rolls and her canned dill pickles.

She took care of cleaning the parsonage and cooking for the priest at St. Johns.

Laura also worked at Neligh Hospital and Bennett’s Turkey Farm.

She loved spending time with her family. She also liked quilting, going to the casino, fishing, camping, and gardening. She was a member of St. Francis Church and was a Christian Mother.

Survived by Carol Anderson of Neligh, Ne; Karen Eischeid of Elgin; James (Renee) Spieker of Madison, NE; Jannelle Risinger of Spring Valley, OH; Vera (Mark) Sullivan of Columbus, NE; Cary (Kim) Spieker of Norfolk, NE; Lynette (Gary) Faltin of Dodge, NE; Roberta “Bobbi” Kennedy of Elgin; Connie (Brad) Snyder of Holstein, IA; and Terri Spieker of McKinney, TX. 30 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren. Brother, Dave (Marilyn) Sehi of Clearwater, NE and Sister, Wilma Schaecher of Norfolk, NE and aunt Arlene Welding of Greenfield, WI.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; and infant daughter, Annette. Sister, Shirley Henkenius; son-in-laws, Mark Risinger and Paul Eischeid; grandson Joseph Sullivan and grandson-in-law, Andrew Lingenfelter.