Late run by Centura ends EPPJ’s dreams of a state championship

By
Lynell Morgan
-
Elgin Public-Pope John's stay at the Class D1 Girls State Tournament was a short but memorable one last week in Lincoln. The team drew eventual state champion Centura in the first round. The Centurions pulled away late in the game to claim the victory. Still, the Wolfpack have much to look back on and be proud of. This moment captured the team, focused as one, before the start of the game.

LINCOLN — Elgin Public-Pope John’s stay at the D1 State Basketball Tournament was short, thanks to eventual state champion Centura.

The Centurions (24-5) pulled away late in the fourth quarter to win 45 to 27 in the opening round played Wednesday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

In a game of numbers, Centura came up with more big plays at crucial moments to win the game, handing the Wolfpack a double-digit, season-ending loss.

For stats and more game information, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.

Sara Bode
Maddie Kolm
Skyler Meis
Keyera Eisenhauer
Taylynne Charf
Ashlynne Charf (4) and Kate Furstenau (12)