Late run by Centura ends EPPJ’s dreams of a state championship

LINCOLN — Elgin Public-Pope John’s stay at the D1 State Basketball Tournament was short, thanks to eventual state champion Centura.

The Centurions (24-5) pulled away late in the fourth quarter to win 45 to 27 in the opening round played Wednesday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

In a game of numbers, Centura came up with more big plays at crucial moments to win the game, handing the Wolfpack a double-digit, season-ending loss.

For stats and more game information, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.