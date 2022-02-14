Late free throws seal first round victory over NC

STUART — It took two free throws in the game’s final seconds for the Wolfpack to seal a victory in their opening round game of the Niobrara Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.

Playing Tuesday night at Stuart, Elgin Public-Pope John defeated North Central 49 to 45 in their only meeting this season.

Leading 47 to 45 with just 11 seconds left in the game, Wolfpack junior Paiton Hoefer sealed the victory by sinking two free throws. Hoefer’s late-game heroics capped a frantic final minute where North Central had several opportunities to tie or go ahead only to by shut down by the Wolfpack’s excellent defensive pressure. Turn to this weeks Elgin Review to read the full action.