Larry C. Shavlik, 73 of Bartlett, NE passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home, following multiple bouts with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with Rev. John Norman and Rev. James Kramper officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. A memorial visitation was held Monday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Social distancing and current Covid-19 DHM’s effective was followed at both the visitation and funeral service.

Lawrence Clarence Shavlik, the son of Clarence Victor and Margaret Kay (Goscha) Shavlik, was born January 17, 1947 in Tilden, NE. He received his elementary education at District #21 rural school in Wheeler County until the family moved to Norfolk where he finished his education at Burns (Norfolk Catholic) in 1965.

Following high school, Larry attended college at UNL and then taught Vocational Agriculture for five years.

Larry was united in marriage to Nancy Oliver in 1968 at Shelton, NE. In 1976, he made the decision to move to Valentine where he worked with cow-calf operations for Purina for the next 17 years.

After that time, he moved back to the family ranch near Bartlett and did nutrition consulting for feed lots until his retirement in 2014. Larry had the perfect job with Purina/Land-O-Lakes as he loved working with and helping people. His strong, friendly and hardworking personality gained him respect with those he worked with and mentored. Larry was a great storyteller having made so many friendships in the cattle industry.

Along with Nancy, they enjoyed their life living on the ranch.

Larry loved to go to the shop and build things from wood and iron. He enjoyed driving his tractors and doing all the repairs and upkeep that a ranch requires.

Larry was a member of St. Boniface Church where he was a lector and eucharistic minister.

Raising money for the church and Catholic schools was great fun for him as he was well known for his famous wood fire steak suppers he hosted at the ranch, along with all the appreciation feeds for his dealers using his famous seasoning.

Larry’s fight against cancer made him a perfect person to be on the board for the Cattleman’s Ball of Nebraska, a job he took very seriously. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.

Survivors include his wife Nancy (Oliver) Shavlik of Bartlett, NE; his three children: Justin (Tiffany) Shavlik of Grand Island, NE; Leah (Travis) Hays of David City, NE; and Lee Casey (Kara) Shavlik of Elgin, NE. His grandchildren are Aidan, Porter, and Ivy Shavlik of Grand Island; Charlotte and Nora Hays of David City; and Cecil, Anton, Clarence and Effie Mae of Elgin. He is also survived by his siblings: Sherry (Herb) Mignery of Loveland, CO; Tom (Sheila) Shavlik of Mullen, NE; and Julie (Mark) Dwyer of Bartlett, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

