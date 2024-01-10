Lady Wolfpack Suffer First Loss

O’Neill — Elgin Public-Pope John saw their 10-game winning streak snapped Thursday night by O’Neill St. Mary’s.

Playing on their home court, the Cardinals defeated the Wolfpack girls 57 to 42.

St. Mary’s jumped out to a three-point lead after one quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.

Over the final three quarters, St. Mary’s outscored EPPJ 41 to 29. At one time, in the fourth quarter, St. Mary’s held an 18-point lead over the Wolfpack. They were led by Lorissa Reiman who tossed in 16 points, Mya Hedstrom added 14.

The game can be summed up in shooting percentage. The Cardinals made 53 percent of their field goal attempts (26-49) compared to the Wolfpack who connected on 18 of 49 shots (37 percent).

Senior Ashlynne Charf led EPPJ with a double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds). Keyera Eisenhauer was the only other player to score in double figures with 11. St. Mary’s held a big advantage on the boards, out rebounding the Wolfpack 32 to 20.

The loss dropped the Wolfpack’s record to 10-1.

St. Mary’s 57, EPPJ 42

Wolfpack……….13 8 8 13 — 42

Cardinals………16 13 13 15 — 57

Wolfpack — Kayton Zwingman 1-2 0-0 2, Elise Ruterbories 0-3 0-0 0, Ashlynne Charf 6-10 0-0 12, Callie Heithoff 0-0 0-0 0, Brenna Martinsen 4-8 0-0 8, Kate Furstenau 1-9 0-0 3, Keyera Eisenhauer 4-11 2-2 11, Mady Kurpgeweit 1-2 0-2 3, Sara Bode 1-3 1-2 3. Team totals: 18-49 3-6 42. Three-point shots — Wolfpack 3-9 (Mady Kurpgeweit 1, Kate Furstenau 1, Keyera Eisenhauer 1).

St. Mary’s — A. Barlow 7, Alissa Brabec 8, Pyper Ickes 0, Mya Hedstrom 14, G. Williamson 12, Lorissa Reiman 16. Team totals: 26-49 2-4 57. Three-point shots — 3-8 (Alissa Brabec 2, A. Barlow 1).

Team statistics: Rebounds — Wolfpack 20 (Ashlynne Charf 10), Cardinals 32. Assists — Wolfpack 12 (Keyera Eisenhauer 6), Cardinals 17. Steals — Wolfpack 9 (Ashlynne Charf 5), Cardinals 5. Turnovers — Wolfpack 20, Cardinals 24.