Lady Knights end EPPJ’s NVC hopes

O’NEILL — Victory eluded the Wolfpack Monday night, Jan. 31, in their opening round game at the Niobrara Valley Conference Girls Basketball Tournament.

North Central built a nine-point lead after one quarter and rode the cushion to a 47 to 40 victory. The Wolfpack made several runs to cut the margin in the second half but couldn’t wrestle the lead away from the Knights.

The Wolfpack’s biggest scoring threat came from junior Skyler Meis who made four of eight shots from the field and six of eight free throws. She was the only Wolfpack player to score in double figures. To read the full story, turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.