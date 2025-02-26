Lady Cougars ‘rebound’ past Wolfpack

TILDEN — After scoring the game’s first basket to take an early lead, Elgin Public-Pope John saw their post-season dreams go up in smoke as Niobrara-Verdigre upset the Wolfpack 56 to 44 in the semi-final round of the C2-5 Sub-District tournament.

Having defeated the Cougars the first weekend of the season, it was a shock to players, coaches and fans to see the Wolfpack’s season abruptly end.

Behind the shooting of sophomore Delani Runnels and Evelyn Kucera, the Cougars jumped out to a 17 to 10 lead after one quarter. In the final five minutes of the quarter, EPPJ was outscored 12 to five. Braelyn Martinsen (3) and Callie Heithoff (2) accounted for all of the Wolfpack’s points during the run. Wolfpack center Mady Kurpgeweit scored off a steal to cut the lead to five points early in the second quarter. The Cougars then went on a 12 to 2 run over the next five minutes to lead 29 to 14. The teams then traded baskets for the rest of the half as EPPJ trailed 33 to 19 at intermission.

Coaches say the first three minutes of the second half are crucial to a team’s outcome. EPPJ held the Cougars for the first four minutes as Kate Furstenau drilled a trey and Martinsen made a multitude of free throws to cut the margin to 33 to 28.

