Lady Bulldogs edge EPPJ

HUMPHREY — Elgin Public-Pope John’s third quarter scoring woes proved again to be costly in a 53 to 44 loss to Humphrey-Lindsay Thursday night in non-conference girls basketball action.

Leading 25 to 20 to start the second half, the Wolfpack saw the lead evaporate in the third quarter as the Bulldogs outscored EPPJ 20 to seven to take a 40 to 32 lead.

Braelyn Martinsen had three points, Mady Kurpgeweit and Elizabeth Moser each had two to account for all of the Wolfpack’s scoring in the quarter.

..see more at this week’s Elgin Review.