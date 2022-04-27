Ladies ‘seize the moment’ at Thursday’s ‘Nite Out’

It’s an event ladies near and far look forward to every year, being feted at ‘Da Ladies Nite Out’.

Thursday night was no exception as nearly 200 were wined, dined and learned something about life – all courtesy of the Elgin Knights of Columbus.

Once the doors opened at 6 p.m., attendees found their seats and were catered to by KC members.

Then, after master of ceremonies Gary Hoefer welcomed everyone, a tasty dinner was served. One by one, each ticket holder was served chicken salad on a croissant with pineapple and grapes; a spring pasta salad and, for dessert, chocolate ganache prepared by Jodine Meis.

Food and wine is just one of the things everyone looks forward to, the other is the evening’s guest speaker.

Jane Schuchardt didn’t disappoint as she spoke for just over 30 minutes, sharing song and stories about the importance of Carpe Diem (Seize The Day).

Saying how it was a pleasure to spend time together thinking about the phrase, she pointed out how the origin of carpe diem does not come from religion, yet the Bible says the same thing.

Citing Psalm 118; Verse 24, it says, “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.