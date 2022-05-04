Kyle E. Warren, 69 of Elgin, died Saturday, April 30, 2022 at his home in Elgin, following a battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 (today) at St. Boniface Church in Elgin, with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation was held Tuesday evening at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.

Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface Parish Endowment (PO Box B, Elgin, NE 68636), Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School Endowment (PO Box 179, Elgin, NE 68636), or the Elgin Area Community Foundation (PO Box 345, Elgin, NE 68636).

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

*****

Kyle Eugene Warren, son of Melvin Eugene and Rita Jean (Wilson) Warren, was born April 24, 1953 at Dalton, NE.

He was raised on a farm, attending school at Dalton Public School, graduating with the class of 1971. He furthered his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he received his bachelor’s degree in business.

On June 21, 1975, Kyle was united in marriage to Deborah Ann Schrage at St. Boniface Church in Elgin.

They made their home in Fort Collins, CO where they both worked for the Woodward Governor company in various positions.

During this time, the couple was blessed with two children: Christopher and Shauna.

In 1998, they moved their family to Elgin where they owned and operated the Plantation House Bed and Breakfast for the next 11 years. They also worked together serving the Pope John Advancement Office for 10 years.

Kyle joined the Catholic church in 1975 and was a faithful member and servant for the past 47 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the St. Boniface and Pope John Endowment Boards.

He also understood what it was a be a member of a community and enjoyed being an active member of the Elgin Community Club and other community activities for many years.

He enjoyed feeding and watching birds and spending time caring for his lawn and landscaping.

He was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed sharing the produce he grew with others.

Having grown up on a farm, he enjoyed helping his father-in-law and brother-in-law on the farm, and any other who could use the help.

More than anything else, he absolutely loved spending time with those closest to him, his family and dear friends. He was fantastic “Papa” to his grandchildren and some of his favorite times were spent giving his grandchildren “Bye-bye rides” on his side-by-side.

He is survived by his wife Deb of Elgin; one daughter Shauna Warren of Chicago, IL; one son Chris Warren of Columbus, NE and his children Gracelyn and Hunter Warren; siblings: Sheryl Folot of Wellington, CO; Curt (Eunice) Warren of Fremont, NE; sister-in-law: Sherri (Dave) Peterson of Norfolk, NE; brother-in-law: Mark (Brenda) Schrage of Elgin; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kyle was preceded in death by his parents Melvin Warren and Rita Warren Ring; stepfather Allan Ring; parents-in-law Al and Mary Helen Schrage;