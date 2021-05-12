Krebs, Selting to play in NCN All-Star game

There will be a Wolfpack ‘flavor’ to the 2nd Annual North Central Nebraska All-Star Basketball games to be played on Friday, May 28.

The games, organized by Stadium Sports and radio station KBRX, will be played at O’Neill High School.

The girls will play at 5 pm with the boys to follow.

A 3-point shootout competition will be held between the girls and boys games.

The game will feature senior basketball players from the Niobrara Valley Conference and North Central Nebraska. The pool of players selected for the All-Star Basketball games were drafted by team coaches for the boys and girls.

The teams will be split between blue and white teams.

Wolfpack senior standouts Kirsten Krebs and Allyson Selting have been selected to play for the Blue team.

Coaching the Blue team will be Wolfpack Head Coach Randy Eisenhauer along with North Central Lady Knights Head Coach Alex McCleary. Coaches for the White team will be Crofton Lady Warriors Head Coach Aaron Losing and O’Neill Lady Eagles Head Coach Brock Eichelberger.

The coaches selected to represent the boy’s White team will be Bloomfield Bees Head Coach Gary Eisenhauer and Creighton Bulldogs Head Coach Ryon Nilson.

Coaching the Blue team will be Stuart Broncos Head Coach John Miller and Niobrara-Verdigre Head Coach Matthew Quick.

Admission for the All-Star game will be $5.

The all-star games will be broadcast on 102.9 FM and streamed on KBRX.com.

The entire rosters and coaches listed for each team competing in the 2nd Annual North Central Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games are as follows:

Girls White Roster

Paige Furstenau, Ne-ligh-Oakdale;?Blair Gutshall, O’Neill;?Allie Dahl, Crofton;?Alyssa Eichel-berger and?Meg Schluns, O’Neill;?Destinee Tuttle, Santee;?Michelle Koenig, CWC;?Brynn Bargman, Bloom-field;?Kaley Einrem and?Lacey Sprakel, Crofton

Girls Blue Roster

Ryann Haburchak and Rachel Dierks, CWC;?Morgan Kleinschmit, Wausa;?Ally Selting and?Kirsten Krebs, EPPJ;?Lauryn Hoffman, Boyd County;?Avery Cheatum and?Brenna Wagner, Summer-land;?Keely Munger, North Central

Boys White Roster

Cory Schumacher, Wausa;?Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton;?Dalton Rotherham, Summerland;?Connor Semin, St. Marys;?Garret Belitz, Neligh Oakdale;?Gabe Lauck, Bloomfield;?Riley Kaup and?Teagan Zeims (injured), Plainview;?Keegan Moore and?Parker Heiss, O’Neill

Boys Blue Roster

Peyton Mathews, O’Neill;?Max Hollmann, Niobrara Verdigre;?Rane Vesely, Niobrara/Verdigre;?Ben Bruns, North Central;?Jett Kunz and?Wade Paxton, Stuart;?Aaron Kraus,?Cameron Adkisson and Rumen Rentschler, West Holt