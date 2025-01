ELGIN — It’s rare when the winning team can double the final score on their opponent. But it happened Monday night, Dec. 30, when the EPPJ boys defeated Creighton 56 to 28.

The Wolfpack had three treys in the first half as EPPJ jumped out to a 25 to 12 lead over Creighton. Junior Jarek Erickson had nine points in the first half, senior Dylan Kolm did him one better, finishing with 10 points in the half.

