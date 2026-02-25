Elgin’s finest free throw shooters competed Sunday afternoon at the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest.

Held at St. Boniface Auditorium, Elgin youth were ripping the nets in competition to see who would advance to the next level of the statewide competition.

Winners in the girls division were:

9 (years old) — Hayley Selting

10 — No contestants

11 — Kinley Selting

12 — No contestants

13 — Tenley Schindler

14 — Chloe Kielty

Boys division winners were:

9 — Judd Schindler

10 — Cole Niewohner

11 — Mark Schindler

12 — Reid Kielty

13 — No contestants

14 — No contestants