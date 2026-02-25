Elgin’s finest free throw shooters competed Sunday afternoon at the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest.
Held at St. Boniface Auditorium, Elgin youth were ripping the nets in competition to see who would advance to the next level of the statewide competition.
Winners in the girls division were:
9 (years old) — Hayley Selting
10 — No contestants
11 — Kinley Selting
12 — No contestants
13 — Tenley Schindler
14 — Chloe Kielty
Boys division winners were:
9 — Judd Schindler
10 — Cole Niewohner
11 — Mark Schindler
12 — Reid Kielty
13 — No contestants
14 — No contestants