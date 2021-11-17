Knights end EPPJ’s postseason run

ELGIN — On the coldest night of the season, the hottest team on Elgin Field was the Knights as Sandhills/Thedford ended the Wolfpack’s run through the playoffs.

Holding the Wolfpack scoreless in the first half, the Knights earned a repeat trip to the D2 championship game with a 52 to 8 victory over EPPJ.

“I know we’re all disappointed right now obviously,” Coach Greg Wemhoff told The Elgin Review after the game, “and it should hurt because when you invest a lot in something and it’s over. When they (the players) look back they’ll be proud of themselves and they should be today …Their (Sandhills) front was very physical and they got us and took care of us pretty well in the trenches, just like we’ve done the last four weeks. They’re a great football team, by far the best we’ve played this year.” For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.