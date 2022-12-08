Kluthe sworn in as new Ward I City Councilman

Meeting for the first time since the general election, the oath of office was read to new representative Leigh Kluthe at Monday night’s Elgin City Council meeting.

Kluthe, along with Ward II City Councilman Mike Dvorak and Mayor Mike Schmitt took the oath of office to serve four-year terms.

Kluthe takes over for Duane Miller who did not seek re-election.

Miller was present for just a few minutes to wrap up old business before the council reorganized. Before stepping away from his position, Schmitt presented him with a plaque recognizing his years of service.

Dvorak was re-elected as president of the council.

As for the rest of the meeting, City Engineer John Zwingman gave council members a tentative time table for the water meter replacement project. He said the plan is to ask for bids in January, open and approve a bid in February and have work begin on the project this spring. The City is seeking to go to a radio-read meter system.

Elgin resident Ross Schindler asked a number of questions about the new meters and existing outdoor water hydrants.

Zwingman said he will continue to look for options for locks for outdoor hydrants which would work with the new meters.

On a related matter, the council approved engineering fees for the project $16,000) to ge paid to Advanced Consulting Engineering Services.

Tabled again — Citing some issues never talked about regarding the message sign owned by the Elgin Community Club (ECC), the mayor and council tabled action on a lease agreement until these matters can be resolved. The ECC is seeking to have the city lease the sign for insurance purposes.

Stainless steel — Sometime this spring, new stall doors will be installed at the bathhouse at Elgin City Park. The council approved the purchase of five stainless steel doors for the bathhouse at a cost of just over $7,000.