Klein, Kinney take top honors in Americanism Essay

Americanism Essay contest winners have been announced.

The contest, sponsored annually by the American Legion Auxiliary Elgin Unit #229, asks students to write an essay on a patriotic theme.

This year’s theme was “What does America the Beautiful mean to me?”

Both winners this year come from Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School.

Winning Class V was senior Olivia Klein, the daughter of Martin and Amy Klein.

Winning Class IV was sophomore Brooke Kinney, the daughter of Josh and Maria Kinney.

Here are their essays which will be forwarded to the next level of competition.

By Brooke Kinney

“America the Beautiful” holds a high significance when it comes to the sacrifices and work of our veterans and military. It is a way to honor the dedication, courage, and selflessness of those who have protected the people and continue to protect them. America is a place of justice, freedom, and opportunity, and to establish such a great country veterans sacrificed their entire lives to help us have a better future.

“America the Beautiful” reminds me of loving families. It makes me proud as someone with family members who fought for our country. My great-grandfather and my cousin have served their time in this country. My cousin fought till the end of his life as he died from fighting in Afghanistan from a bomb placed in the ground. The courage and bravery he had when knowing any day could be his last but he continued to fight for the people and his family reminds me of the sacrifice these men and women make.

“America the Beautiful” is a huge reminder of the bravery of our military who have fought in wars to defend our country. Throughout the entire history of America, our soldiers have faced the hardest challenges and dangers to keep our liberty. These sacrifices often are made far from home and are a real meaning to their commitment and dedication to our freedoms and democracy. The beauty of America truly comes from the dedication of these men and women who have stood on the front lines to protect our way of life.

“America the Beautiful” is greatly appreciated by the veterans. These men and women fought for our country at a great personal cost. Their experiences on the battlefield shape our nation but can leave scars emotionally and physically. It reminds me of the cost of living with freedom. They supported the country for many generations and will be forever remembered and honored.

“America the Beautiful” reminds me of how grateful I am to live here. I am thankful God created these wonderful people to be brave, courageous, and selfless for my safety. God made so many great beauties in this world but his greatest beauty is the people. He is the one who allows us to be free, by creating people with special talents.

“America the Beautiful” also expresses the gratitude and respect we owe to our veterans and military. It is a call to honor and support the people who have served by recognizing their contributions and making sure they get the care and respect they deserve. Allowing veterans to get healthcare, education, and employment opportunities shows the beauty of America, to come together as one and support these men and women.

“America the Beautiful” is a celebration of their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice to make America free. Not only does it honor the veterans and military but also the land of America. With beautiful landscapes and waters, we can see the freedom these veterans and soldiers give us. The beauty of America is in these wonderful people and we will continue to honor and respect these legacies for many generations to come.

“What does America the Beautiful mean to me?”

By Olivia Klein

“Oh beautiful, for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain, for purple mountain majesties, above the fruited plain!” Throughout my life, I have been able to enjoy the beauty of America. Whether I was traveling to different states, or at home in rural Nebraska, I have been a witness to the amazing beauty of our country. I often take for granted that the beauty around me was fought for with American lives. In this essay, I will discuss what our veterans fought for, highlight the challenges they have faced and continue to endure, and examine the outcomes of their sacrifices.

Our great country has been through many battles and wars throughout its relatively short history. The reason the United States is a country today began with the Revolutionary War in 1775. From this war we were able to gain our political independence from Great Britain.

However, this independence came with a cost. Six thousand, eight hundred young men, most of whom aged only from 18 to 24, fought and died to grant us this freedom. Since then our country has endured a Civil War, two World Wars, and multiple others. Each of these wars were fought to defend our freedom, and to help other countries protect, or gain theirs.

The veterans that fought in these wars didn’t have it easy when they got home. There were many hardships that they had to go through and still go through today. Some of these include Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), hearing loss, and physical wounds. My great-grandfather Sgt. Charles Bartling served in the European Theatre during World War II. He was wounded in Germany and received a Purple Heart Medal for his service. After he got home he had to figure out how to live in society with the trauma that he endured from the war, as so many men like him had to do as well. In today’s world, many veterans struggle with homelessness, as it was difficult for them to find jobs after their service. According to an article from Stars and Stripes, “there are 32,882 homeless veterans in America today.”

What are the results that came from this incredible sacrifice? Like I stated before, their sacrifices resulted in the freedom of our country. Fighting for and defending this freedom allowed for us all to have the rights and privileges that we as Americans have today. It allows us to go to school and vote in our elections. It allows us to look at the beautiful scenery of our country and not have to worry about it being taken from us. It allows us to take what we have for granted because we never have had to experience anything else but freedom.

In this essay I discussed what our veterans fought for, highlighted the challenges they have faced and continue to endure, and examined the outcomes of their sacrifices. The sacrifices that still impact every American life today. “God shed his grace on thee, and crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea!”