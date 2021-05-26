Kittelson takes his turn at State Track Meet

The colors of the Elgin Public-Pope John Wolfpack track team (red, black and white) were on display where the best of the state’s track & field athletes compete at the end of the season.

The Wolfpack’s most consistent track athlete this season has been one of its youngest. Freshman Myles Kittelson, the son of Ryan and Casee Kittelson, has been one of the team’s shining stars throughout the season.

So, it was altogether fitting, on Wednesday morning, at the start of the Class D State Track & Field Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha, he was there.

Kittelson qualified for the state meet in the long jump. Just one week earlier, at the D-4 District Track Meet, Kittelson posted a personal best leap of 19’11 1/2” to finish second in the event and earn a berth at the state meet.

At Burke Stadium, the Class D Long Jump competition started at 9 a.m. With EPPJ coaches Elizabeth Selting and Matt Koeppe looking on, Kittelson didn't jump right away as he was placed in the Second Flight.