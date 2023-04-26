Kittelson, Pelster set new track records at St. Mary’s Invite

O’NEILL — Two new Wolfpack track records were set Wednesday at the St. Mary’s Invitational.

The sun was out and, as the temperatures warmed up, so did the performances on and around the oval track.

In the morning field events, junior Myles Kittelson shattered his own record in the long jump. The previous mark was 20’2”. He blew the mark away with a leap of 20’10”, eight inches better than ever before. He ended up finishing second in the event behind Spencer Hill of Plainview who also jumped 20’10”.

Senior Camryn Pelster set the new record in the 100 meter dash. Pelster crossed the finish line in a time of 11.46 seconds.

Another standout performance was turned in by junior Blake Henn. Having set a new shot put record at Neligh one week ago, Henn won this time with a toss of 44’.

“The St. Mary’s Invite was a good feeler for our athletes as we will see all the teams that we competed against at our upcoming District Meet, excluding Riverside. It was a good day of competition and we had several tracksters PR and a few new school records broken. We know a lot of things that we are going to work on for Districts in hopes of getting some athletes to the state meet.,” Coach Sandi Henn said.

Winning silver medals by virtue of their second place finishes were junior sprinter Ashlynne Charf and EPPJ’s 3200 meter relay team. Charf was bested by only Plainview’s Taya Boyer in the 200. Boyer won in a time of 28.41 seconds, Charf crossed the finish line in 28.62.

The EPPJ 3200 meter relay finished second with a time of 12:17.65. Team members were Jovie Vaisvilas, Baylee Busteed, Tessa Barlow and Kaitey Schumacher. Winning the event was St. Mary’s with a time of 10:45.85.

In the girls team race, Plainview won with 118.5 points, EPPJ finished seventh with 27 points.

Riverside, with 141.5 points, edged Plainview for the team championship in the boys division. The Pirates had 131 points. EPPJ finished fifth with 65 points. Other teams competing at the meet were Boyd County, Stuart, CWC, Niobrara-Verdigre, St. Mary’s and Santee.

For individual results, see this week’s Elgin Review.