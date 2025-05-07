Kinney to manage swimming pool

A search which began in February came to a successful conclusion Monday night.

The Elgin City Council filled the last vacancy for the swimming pool staff by hiring Karen Kinney to manage the pool this season. The council approved the hire on a 3-0 vote (councilman Leigh Kluthe was absent from the meeting.

Serving as assistant pool manager will be Kerri Drueke who was hired for the position earlier this year. On a side note, long-time manager Sue Vanis said she would be available, when needed, to assist with managing duties.

The pool will open in late May, sometime after Memorial Day. City Clerk Kristin Childers said ticket prices and season passes will remain the same as one year ago.

