Kidz LIfe 2 Daycare brings childcare back to Petersburg

Last week, the Boone County Development Agency (BCDA) presented a $1,500 check to Jacii Lopez, owner of A Kidz Life 2 Daycare, located in Petersburg.

The funds are part of BCDA’s Energizing Entrepreneurs program, which is designed to support local entrepreneurs as they pursue opening a business in Boone County.

Lopez joins 12 other businesses currently enrolled in the program. The check presented last week represents the completion of the first of four steps required in order to receive a total of $5,000 in grant funding.

